Amazon's satellite internet service gets a massive boost

Amazon just got the go-ahead from US regulators to launch 4,500 more satellites for Project Kuiper. This will nearly double their planned constellation to 7,700 satellites, aiming to bring faster internet everywhere—including remote spots and even the poles. The new Gen2 satellites will also support things like satellite TV and 5G.

Amazon has been launching satellites since April.

The company has already launched over 150 satellites since April and is teaming up with major rocket companies (like Blue Origin, United Launch Alliance, and Arianespace) for future launches.

Competing with SpaceX's Starlink Amazon is supposed to deploy 1,600 first-generation satellites by July 2026 but is asking for more time due to rocket shortages.

Even so, getting approval for thousands more satellites is a big step toward global high-speed internet—and puts Amazon head-to-head with SpaceX's Starlink, which already has over 9,000 satellites and about 9 million customers.