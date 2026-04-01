Amazon's Zoox and Uber launching driverless robotaxis in Los Angeles
Technology
Amazon's Zoox is rolling out its self-driving robotaxis in Los Angeles next year, teaming up with Uber for the launch.
These cars don't have steering wheels or a gas pedal; they're designed for a fully autonomous ride.
Zoox has been prepping by mapping Los Angeles streets with special test vehicles.
Zoox seating faces safety scrutiny
The robotaxis feature a unique face-to-face seating setup, aiming for a more social vibe inside.
But safety remains under the spotlight: after rear-end crashes in 2024 and a software recall following an e-scooter collision, regulators are keeping a close eye on Zoox as it continues testing and works to address concerns before expanding further.