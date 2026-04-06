Ambrane launches semi-solid batteries for safer, more reliable power banks
Technology
Ambrane just rolled out a new semi-solid battery technology for its power banks, aiming to make charging safer and more reliable.
These batteries use a gel-like structure that helps reduce the risks of overheating and fire hazards, definitely a win if you're always on the go.
Ambrane batteries up to 1.5x energy-efficient
This technology isn't just about safety: it's also up to 1.5 times more energy efficient than regular lithium-ion batteries. That means slimmer or longer-lasting power banks without losing performance.
Previously used in the electric mobility sector, Ambrane is now bringing this advanced technology to everyday gadgets.
As Managing Director Ashok Rajpal put it, they're committed to improving reliability and safety in consumer devices.