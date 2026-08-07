AMD to acquire chip start-up Taalas in challenge to NVIDIA

Founded in 2023, Taalas's approach to inference is unlike traditional GPUs or dataflow architectures.

The company's chips, dubbed model-specific integrated circuits (MSICs), don't use high-bandwidth memory (HBM) for storing model weights. Instead, they etch these weights directly into the silicon.

This revolutionary method was showcased in February when Taalas unveiled its first test chip on TSMC's 6nm process tech, the HC1.