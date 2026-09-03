AMD and Delhi University train 10,000 in AI and semiconductors
AMD and the University of Delhi are teaming up to train around 10,000 students in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor tech over the next year.
The initiative, part of AMD's AI Engage Developer Program, is all about giving students hands-on skills that actually match what the industry wants right now.
Students access AMD curriculum and tools
Participants get access to AMD's AI curriculum, technical workshops, and open-source ROCm tools. They'll also be able to use cloud-based GPUs to design and test real-world AI projects.
Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP Engineering, AMD India, said early access to advanced tools will help students to give students early access to the platforms and tools that power real-world AI development.
Delhi University's Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh added that this partnership bridges classroom learning with practical experience, helping build India's future digital workforce.