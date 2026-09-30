AMD buys World Labs $8.2B and NVIDIA acquires Hugging Face
Technology
AMD snapped up World Labs for $8.2 billion, after NVIDIA bought Hugging Face for $12.93 billion.
Both tech giants are stepping beyond their usual roles, mixing hardware know-how with AI model creation to get a bigger piece of the AI action.
Chipmakers seek hardware and software control
This trend of chipmakers teaming up with AI developers could speed up new breakthroughs and spark more collaboration across the industry.
It's all about having more control over both the hardware and software that power tomorrow's smartest tech.