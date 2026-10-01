AMD debuts Ryzen AI 400 series at CES 2026
AMD just revealed its Ryzen AI 400 Series processors at CES 2026, aiming to make laptops a lot smarter and faster.
The top model, Ryzen AI 9 HX 475, packs 12 Zen 5 CPU cores and an updated XDNA 2 NPU with up to 60 AI TOPS, meaning you get up to 1.3 times better multitasking and up to 1.7 times faster content creation compared to the previous generations.
Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Liquid AI
Gamers can look forward to the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D, loaded with 16 Zen 5 cores and a huge cache for smoother graphics in around 200 games thanks to AMD's FSR Redstone technology.
Creators aren't left out either: the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 brings 40 AMD RDNA 3.6 CPU cores for up to 1.8x faster multitasking.
Plus, AMD revealed several AI-powered features, including a Personal AI Finance Manager, Liquid AI, and expanded support for AMD ROCm to improve LLM performance, promising an even better experience whether you're gaming or getting work done.