AMD debuts Ryzen AI 400 series at CES 2026

Gamers can look forward to the new Ryzen 9 9950X3D, loaded with 16 Zen 5 cores and a huge cache for smoother graphics in around 200 games thanks to AMD's FSR Redstone technology.

Creators aren't left out either: the Ryzen AI Max+ 395 brings 40 AMD RDNA 3.6 CPU cores for up to 1.8x faster multitasking.

Plus, AMD revealed several AI-powered features, including a Personal AI Finance Manager, Liquid AI, and expanded support for AMD ROCm to improve LLM performance, promising an even better experience whether you're gaming or getting work done.