AMD reveals Ryzen 7 7700X3D and Radeon RX 9070 GRE

AMD launch dates and prices

The Ryzen 7 7700X3D packs 8 cores and a hefty 104MB cache, launching July 16 for $329 (about ₹33,100).

The Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU runs on RDNA4 tech with 48 compute units and 12GB of memory, hitting shelves worldwide June 2 for $549 (about ₹52,100).

The anniversary-edition Ryzen lands June 25 for $349.

EXPO memory kits drop in June too, promising up to 4% better frame rates than standard EXPO memory configurations.