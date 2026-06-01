AMD reveals Ryzen 7 7700X3D and Radeon RX 9070 GRE
AMD just revealed fresh processors and GPUs ahead of Computex, making waves for gamers and PC fans.
The highlights? The Ryzen 7 7700X3D, Radeon RX 9070 GRE, and a special Ryzen 7 5800X3D celebrating 10 years of the AM4 platform.
AMD also promised AM5 socket support until at least 2029, plus new EXPO memory profiles with Ultra Low Latency to boost gaming performance.
AMD launch dates and prices
The Ryzen 7 7700X3D packs 8 cores and a hefty 104MB cache, launching July 16 for $329 (about ₹33,100).
The Radeon RX 9070 GRE GPU runs on RDNA4 tech with 48 compute units and 12GB of memory, hitting shelves worldwide June 2 for $549 (about ₹52,100).
The anniversary-edition Ryzen lands June 25 for $349.
EXPO memory kits drop in June too, promising up to 4% better frame rates than standard EXPO memory configurations.