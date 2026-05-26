American Airlines to offer Starlink satellite Wi-Fi on 500+ planes Technology May 26, 2026

American Airlines is teaming up with SpaceX's Starlink to launch fast, satellite-powered Wi-Fi on more than 500 of its narrow-body planes.

The rollout starts in early 2027, mainly for US and short international flights, so streaming or gaming midair could soon be a breeze.

This upgrade is part of American's push to keep up with what travelers expect from their time in the sky.