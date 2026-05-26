American Airlines to offer Starlink satellite Wi-Fi on 500+ planes
American Airlines is teaming up with SpaceX's Starlink to launch fast, satellite-powered Wi-Fi on more than 500 of its narrow-body planes.
The rollout starts in early 2027, mainly for US and short international flights, so streaming or gaming midair could soon be a breeze.
This upgrade is part of American's push to keep up with what travelers expect from their time in the sky.
Starlink already partners with airlines
Right now, American gives free Wi-Fi through AT&T to loyalty members on most flights, but Starlink promises even better speeds and reliability.
Starlink isn't new to the airline game: it's already working with Southwest, United, Emirates, and Singapore Airlines.
After turning profitable last year, Starlink's aviation deals are helping SpaceX grow fast in the world of in-flight internet.