American Heart Association finds coffee safe for most healthy adults
Technology
Good news for coffee lovers: sipping up to five standard cups a day is safe for most healthy adults, according to new research in Circulation.
The American Heart Association found that regular coffee drinkers (yes, even those who prefer decaf) tend to have lower risks of heart issues, stroke, high blood pressure, and type 2 diabetes.
Decaf and regular equally healthy
Both regular and decaf coffees seem equally healthy thanks to special plant compounds, not just caffeine.
The study also points out that paper-filtered or instant coffee is best since unfiltered versions can raise cholesterol.
And if you're reaching for energy drinks instead, heads up: they can spike your blood pressure much more than coffee does.