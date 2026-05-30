Amivantamab shows responses in 43/102 refractory head and neck patients
A new cancer drug, amivantamab, is making waves after a global trial showed tumors shrank or disappeared completely in 43 of 102 patients with head and neck cancer that had stopped responding to other treatments.
Even more impressive, tumors completely disappeared in 15 people.
The results are due to be presented on Sunday in Chicago at the annual meeting of ASCO.
J&J's amivantamab blocks tumor growth proteins
Amivantamab is an injection from Johnson & Johnson that blocks proteins helping tumors grow and also boosts the immune system to fight cancer cells.
Some patients saw big improvements, like Carl Walsh, who got his speech and comfort back after other treatments failed.
As Professor Kevin Harrington put it, these "unprecedentedly strong responses" could benefit many thousands of patients each year.