Amivantamab shows responses in 43/102 refractory head and neck patients Technology May 30, 2026

A new cancer drug, amivantamab, is making waves after a global trial showed tumors shrank or disappeared completely in 43 of 102 patients with head and neck cancer that had stopped responding to other treatments.

Even more impressive, tumors completely disappeared in 15 people.

The results are due to be presented on Sunday in Chicago at the annual meeting of ASCO.