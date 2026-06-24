Amlani and Griffin urge India to pass Digital Competition Bill
Mozilla executives Kush Amlani and Linda Griffin say India needs to act early with competition rules, especially as AI changes digital markets.
Waiting until after problems appear lets big tech companies dominate, so they're pushing for the draft Digital Competition Bill (proposed in 2024) to help startups and keep things fair.
Amlani points out that AI is mostly being built by a handful of powerful players, making it harder for new Indian startups to reach local users.
Preinstalled apps and interoperability hinder startups
Griffin highlights that smaller companies face tough hurdles like pre-installed apps and lack of interoperability.
She and Amlani believe stronger regulations on dominant firms would give consumers more choices, make tech more affordable, and boost India's spot as a leader in startup innovation.
As Amlani put it, "If you have more choice, you have competition; that means that each of these providers are competing to reduce prices, increase quality and innovate. And so, we think that providing competition in this space is better for consumers and would help with affordability."