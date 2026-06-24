Amlani and Griffin urge India to pass Digital Competition Bill

Preinstalled apps and interoperability hinder startups

Griffin highlights that smaller companies face tough hurdles like pre-installed apps and lack of interoperability.

She and Amlani believe stronger regulations on dominant firms would give consumers more choices, make tech more affordable, and boost India's spot as a leader in startup innovation.

As Amlani put it, "If you have more choice, you have competition; that means that each of these providers are competing to reduce prices, increase quality and innovate. And so, we think that providing competition in this space is better for consumers and would help with affordability."