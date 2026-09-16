Amodei and Altman call to slow AI development, Zuckerberg opposes
AI is moving fast, and big names in tech are split on whether to slow things down.
Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, and Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI say we should slow AI development for a bit to set up safety checks and rules.
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms, though, thinks competition will keep things safe without stopping progress.
Countries split on AI rules
Countries are all over the map about AI rules.
The US is talking regulations, with President Trump saying, "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!"
The EU wants proof of safety before companies can operate, while Germany doesn't want any pause at all.
China isn't a fan of slowing down either, calling it a way to hold back their own AI growth.