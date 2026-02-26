An asteroid is flying past Earth today: How to watch
Asteroid 2026 CU1, about 140 feet across (about 42.7 meters), is making a close flyby of Earth today.
It'll pass by at around 1229536km away—roughly three times farther than the Moon.
No risk from asteroid
NASA says there's no risk from 2026 CU1.
It's much smaller and farther away than what scientists consider "potentially hazardous," but it's still catching astronomers' attention as it zips by.
NASA's Asteroid Watch dashboard
You can view information about its approach on the Asteroid Watch dashboard.
Fly by asteroids sends email alerts
Fly By Asteroids sends email alerts for really close approaches (within five lunar distances), and since CU1 is just over three lunar distances away, it falls within that threshold.