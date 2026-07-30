Analysts split on iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max date
Technology
Apple's big iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max reveal is coming this September, but the exact date is still a mystery.
Analysts are split: some say Tuesday, September 8, fits Apple's usual post-Labor Day routine, while others point to Wednesday, September 9, since Apple tends to avoid launching right after holidays.
iPhone 18 preorders September 11
Recent years back up the September 9 theory, with Apple holding fall events on or around that date.
No matter which day they pick, preorders will open Friday, September 11, and sales kick off Friday, September 18.
Expect an official announcement by late August or early September when Apple sends out invitations.
Until then, fans and experts are keeping an eye out for clues.