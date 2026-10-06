Anand Mahindra says AI will operate blast furnaces in factories
Technology
Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group, thinks the next big thing for AI is stepping off our screens and actually running things on the factory floor.
He shared on X that he imagines AI not just crunching numbers, but operating blast furnaces and managing real industrial tasks, basically bringing digital smarts into the physical world.
Tech Mahindra, Infinite Uptime deploy PlantOS
To make this vision real, Tech Mahindra is partnering with Infinite Uptime.
They're combining their tech know-how with a platform called PlantOS to help factories move from predictive insights toward prescriptive intelligence that can support plant-level operations.
The goal? Smarter, more reliable manufacturing powered by AI agents working right where the action is.