Anand Vetrivel meets PM Narendra Modi, Farmwise AI helps farmers

It has already mapped more than 40 million land plots in Tamil Nadu with 97% accuracy, a huge step for smarter farming.

Now it is expanding into Telangana and teaming up with partners like AI Singapore and Amazon Web Service for even bigger GeoAI projects.

With a remote farmland verification pilot project for agricultural lending with Karur Vysya Bank, supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), and talks underway with the Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh government, Farmwise is aiming to bring its smart solutions to more farmers across India.