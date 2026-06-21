Horses originated in North America

Where did horses come from?

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:39 pm Jun 21, 202605:39 pm

What's the story

A new fossil DNA study has upended the long-held belief that horses were introduced to the Americas by Spanish conquistadors. The research suggests that horses actually originated in North America millions of years ago. They reached Europe through an unexpected genetic middleman in China, an extinct lineage known as the Dalian horse, according to researchers from China's State Key Laboratory of Geomicrobiology and Environmental Changes.