Andhra Pradesh approves India's 1st Amaravati Quantum AI University 730.7cr
Big news for tech enthusiasts: India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati, approved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and to be established by NIELIT under MeitY, is backed by a proposed investment of ₹730.7 crore over five years.
This new campus in Amaravati will offer everything from bachelor's degrees to Ph.D.s in quantum, AI, semiconductor fabrication, and other deep-tech fields.
Classes kick off in September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while the main site gets built.
University to train about 8,250 learners
The university will feature a massive Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block with high-tech labs for hands-on work in quantum computing and photonics.
The goal is to train around 8,250 learners over five years, helping fuel India's big ambitions in quantum tech and AI, while putting Andhra Pradesh on the map as a hot spot for future-ready education.