Andhra Pradesh approves India's 1st Amaravati Quantum AI University 730.7cr

Big news for tech enthusiasts: India's first dedicated Quantum and AI University campus in Amaravati, approved by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and to be established by NIELIT under MeitY, is backed by a proposed investment of ₹730.7 crore over five years.

This new campus in Amaravati will offer everything from bachelor's degrees to Ph.D.s in quantum, AI, semiconductor fabrication, and other deep-tech fields.

Classes kick off in September 2026 at a temporary facility at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, while the main site gets built.