Andhra Pradesh launches city flood alert for Vijayawada using AI
Technology
Andhra Pradesh just launched City Flood Alert, a smart system that uses AI and satellite mapping to predict and help prevent floods in Vijayawada.
Built with help from APSDMA and IIT Gandhinagar, it sends real time alerts so officials can act before things get serious.
Maps city using nearly 3 decades of data
City Flood Alert maps the city in detail to spot flood-prone areas and uses nearly 30 years of local stream data to make its forecasts more accurate.
It can warn about heavy rain up to 48 hours ahead and flash floods 6 hours before they hit, giving teams time to clear drains and keep the city safer.