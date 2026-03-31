Andhra Pradesh launches India's 1st quantum computer April 14 2026

Amaravati to host 8 quantum towers

The new Amaravati Quantum Valley will have eight towers focused on quantum research and computing.

The state is also backing Made in Amaravati products and rolling out skill programs for young people.

So far, 15 companies have signed up to be part of this project, with seven already working out of Vijayawada's Medha Towers.

Plus, it's all part of the National Quantum Mission, and Andhra Pradesh is aiming to become one of the top five global quantum hubs by 2030.