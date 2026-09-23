Andhra Pradesh police launch SafeStay AP app for safer stays
Technology
Andhra Pradesh police just rolled out the SafeStay AP app to make finding a safe place to stay a lot easier.
With this app, you can search for verified hotels and hostels, check property details, and book your stay securely.
There is even SOS assistance if you ever need help in an emergency.
SafeStay AP connects guests owners police
SafeStay AP brings together guests, property owners, and the police on one platform.
Guests get safer options with digital verification, while owners can manage bookings online.
Police have access to real-time information for quick response and better safety checks, making travel in Andhra Pradesh a bit more worry-free for everyone.