Andhra Pradesh to roll out Shishu Maapan AI newborn app
Technology
Andhra Pradesh is preparing to roll out Shishu Maapan, a new AI-powered app designed to make newborn health checks much easier.
Instead of using bulky tools, the app lets health workers record things like weight and head size just by using their phones: no physical contact needed.
Mangalagiri pilot collects 1,000 babies' data
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav says this tech will lighten the load for ASHA workers, who usually have to lug heavy equipment on home visits.
Right now, a pilot in Mangalagiri is training workers and collecting data from 1,000 babies to build the AI's smarts.
If all goes well, Shishu Maapan will roll out across Andhra Pradesh, helping standardize care and giving every newborn a healthier start.