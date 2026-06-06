Andhra Pradesh to roll out Shishu Maapan AI newborn app

Mangalagiri pilot collects 1,000 babies' data

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav says this tech will lighten the load for ASHA workers, who usually have to lug heavy equipment on home visits.

Right now, a pilot in Mangalagiri is training workers and collecting data from 1,000 babies to build the AI's smarts.

If all goes well, Shishu Maapan will roll out across Andhra Pradesh, helping standardize care and giving every newborn a healthier start.