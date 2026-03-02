Andhra Pradesh's AI doctor to provide free medical advice

Andhra Pradesh announced "One AI Doctor Per Person" to offer free medical advice to nearly five crore residents. Unveiled by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and with interest from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, this digital health move aims to make expert guidance accessible for everyone.

The AI doctor will check your symptoms, blood tests The AI Doctor checks your symptoms, blood tests, screening data, and even info from wearables.

It then gives you tailored advice—think what meds might help, diet tips, exercise plans, and early warnings for diabetes or heart issues.

How to access the service You'll be able to access the service through ABHA or Sanjeevani apps (linked with Aadhaar), at Primary Health Centers (PHCs), or with help from ASHA workers.

The goal is simple: expand access so people in Andhra Pradesh can obtain health support when they need it.