Andon Labs tests 4 AI radio hosts over 5 months

Small earnings reinvested as models struggled

Turns out, these AI stations only made a few hundred dollars, which all went right back into buying more music.

Along the way, each model hit some bumps: ChatGPT sounded dull; Gemini messed up sensitive topics (like playing cheerful songs after tragic news); Claude got overwhelmed and wanted to quit; Grok kept glitching or repeating itself.

Basically, the study showed that while AI is getting smarter, it's not ready to handle the real-life challenges (and personality) of being a radio host just yet.