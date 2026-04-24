Andon Labs's Mona AI runs Stockholm cafe to test autonomy
Technology
Stockholm just got a new hangout spot, Andon Cafe, where an AI called Mona runs the show.
Built by Andon Labs, Mona takes care of everything behind the scenes, from ordering coffee beans, hiring staff, and sorting out permits.
The whole idea is to see if AI can actually manage a business on its own.
Cozy acoustic cafe with minimal signage
Step inside and you'll find chill acoustic music and a cozy vibe, even though the place is easy to miss with its minimal signage.
Mona works in 30-minute cycles, juggling tech duties with daily cafe tasks.
There have been some funny hiccups (like way too many nitrile gloves ordered), but a human staff member is around to help out and keep things running smoothly.