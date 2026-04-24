Cozy acoustic cafe with minimal signage

Step inside and you'll find chill acoustic music and a cozy vibe, even though the place is easy to miss with its minimal signage.

Mona works in 30-minute cycles, juggling tech duties with daily cafe tasks.

There have been some funny hiccups (like way too many nitrile gloves ordered), but a human staff member is around to help out and keep things running smoothly.