Andon Market AI Luna recommends firing employee after 17 tardies
Technology
At Andon Market in San Francisco, an AI manager named Luna suggested firing a human employee who showed up late 17 out of 23 times.
This is all part of Andon Labs's experiment to see how AI can help run things like attendance and workplace rules.
Andon Labs staff followed AI recommendation
Luna, the AI, actually wrote the store's employee handbook and attendance policy and reviewed the situation after warnings and extra training didn't work.
While Luna offered options like a final warning or a performance plan, it ultimately recommended letting the employee go.
Human staff at Andon Labs made the final call but followed Luna's advice, making this the first known case of an AI boss firing a human employee.