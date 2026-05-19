Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic to help shape large language models
Technology
Andrej Karpathy, who worked at OpenAI and served as Tesla's director of AI, where he led the Autopilot computer vision team, just announced he's joining Anthropic.
He shared his excitement on social media, saying he's ready to help shape the future of large language models (LLMs).
"I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative," he wrote, showing he's all in on pushing innovation forward.
Karpathy taught AI at Eureka Labs
Karpathy has made a big mark in AI, from working at OpenAI to leading Tesla's Autopilot computer vision team. Recently, he focused on teaching AI through his startup Eureka Labs.
At Anthropic, his skills should boost their work with LLMs, and he hinted he'll return to education projects down the road.