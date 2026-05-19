Andrej Karpathy joins Anthropic to help shape large language models Technology May 19, 2026

Andrej Karpathy, who worked at OpenAI and served as Tesla's director of AI, where he led the Autopilot computer vision team, just announced he's joining Anthropic.

He shared his excitement on social media, saying he's ready to help shape the future of large language models (LLMs).

"I think the next few years at the frontier of LLMs will be especially formative," he wrote, showing he's all in on pushing innovation forward.