Andrew McCarthy captures passenger jet silhouetted against sun's fiery prominences
Technology
Astrophotographer Andrew McCarthy just dropped a jaw-dropping shot: a passenger jet silhouetted perfectly against the Sun, with two fiery solar arcs in the background.
It took him 6 days and nearly 1.7 million photos to nail this one image, catching details that are almost impossible to see: those solar prominences are among the most difficult solar features to photograph clearly.
McCarthy tracked flights used 85fps cameras
McCarthy had to track flight paths, study the Sun's position, and wait for flawless weather—all for a split-second chance as the plane zipped by.
He used 2 cameras shooting up to 85 frames per second to capture every detail.
The Internet is loving his dedication, with many calling out just how much patience and skill it takes to pull off something this unique.