Andrew Ng at NDTV Summit says AI probably creates jobs
At the NDTV World Summit, AI expert Andrew Ng tackled fears about losing jobs to AI.
He encouraged everyone to keep learning new skills, saying that AI will probably create more jobs than it takes away by making people and businesses more productive.
Ng reassured the crowd, "I want to tell you, there will be hope and it's not nearly as bad as the hype says it will," reminding us not to buy into all the panic.
Andrew Ng rejects 'AI jobapocalypse' hype
Ng pushed back against talk of an "AI Jobapocalypse," pointing out that current AI isn't advanced enough to replace most roles.
He called out companies that hype up job-loss fears just for attention and highlighted data showing AI can actually open up new opportunities.
His main advice? Stay adaptable and keep updating your skills as technology evolves: it's the best way to stay ahead in a changing job market.