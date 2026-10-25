Andrew Ng demands strict penalties for nonconsensual AI deepfake images
Technology
Andrew Ng, co-founder of Google Brain, is calling out nonconsensual deepfake images made with AI. He called it "one of the most disgusting things I've ever seen."
On a recent podcast, he pushed for strict regulations and serious penalties to stamp out this kind of abuse.
Andrew Ng urges balanced AI rules
Ng still believes in AI's huge potential but says we need to tackle its harmful uses without losing sight of its benefits.
He pointed to how airlines work together on safety as a model for global cooperation on AI rules.
Ng also warned against exaggerating AI dangers just to limit open-source projects, saying it's important to keep the conversation honest and balanced.