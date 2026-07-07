Andrew Ng promotes 'loop engineering' where AI leads software development
Technology
Andrew Ng (yep, the Google Brain co-founder) is talking up "loop engineering," a fresh take on software development where AI takes the lead.
First popularized by Boris Cherny and Peter Steinberger, this approach uses three feedback loops so AI can write, test, and improve code mostly on its own.
Three feedback loops and human oversight
The "Agentic Coding Loop" lets AI handle coding tasks from start to finish.
The "Developer Feedback Loop" shifts human roles to guiding design and big-picture decisions instead of just writing code.
Then there's the "External Feedback Loop," which brings in real user feedback for tweaks and upgrades.
Ng points out that people are still key here: humans give context and make sure the tech actually fits what users need.