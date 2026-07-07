Andrew Ng promotes 'loop engineering' where AI leads software development

Three feedback loops and human oversight

The "Agentic Coding Loop" lets AI handle coding tasks from start to finish.

The "Developer Feedback Loop" shifts human roles to guiding design and big-picture decisions instead of just writing code.

Then there's the "External Feedback Loop," which brings in real user feedback for tweaks and upgrades.

Ng points out that people are still key here: humans give context and make sure the tech actually fits what users need.