Andrew Ng rejects AI doomsday claims on The Economist podcast
Technology
AI expert Andrew Ng isn't buying the idea that artificial intelligence could wipe out humanity.
On The Economist's podcast, he said a handful of businesses were using "made-up safety arguments" to get regulators to pass bad regulations to stifle competition.
Instead, he thinks we should focus on real problems, like stopping deepfakes and other actual abuses.
Andrew Ng: AI safety like aviation
Ng says talk about AI becoming super-intelligent any time soon is overblown.
He compared improving AI safety to how aviation got safer, by fixing known issues step by step.
For him, making AI better means solving today's engineering challenges, not worrying about hypothetical disasters.