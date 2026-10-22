Andrew Ng says some companies hype AI risks for funding
Technology
Andrew Ng, managing partner at AI Aspire and adjunct professor at Stanford University, thinks some companies are hyping up the dangers of artificial intelligence to look powerful and attract more money.
He points out that dramatic comparisons, like saying AI is like nuclear weapons, make AI sound scarier than it really is, just to sway regulators and investors.
Andrew Ng: students need AI skills
Ng also worries about how this hype could impact jobs and education.
He says AI can handle basic tasks but can't make tricky decisions that need human judgment.
Ng feels schools aren't teaching enough real-world AI skills, which are becoming essential for landing good jobs in today's world.