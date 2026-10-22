Andrew Ng urges India to aim for AI technological independence

Ng recommends India use open-weight AI models, which anyone can download and run without outside help.

He also supports blending homegrown innovation with global best practices, like open-source software that keeps working no matter who made it.

Plus, he stresses investing in education so more people can learn how to build and use AI: "There is a lot India could do, but if I had to prioritize one thing, it would be training people and giving them the skills to build, use, and understand AI."