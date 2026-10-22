Andrew Ng urges India to aim for AI technological independence
Technology
AI expert Andrew Ng says it's time for India to build its own AI systems, ones that can't just be turned off by someone else.
He believes India should aim for tech independence, so the country isn't left stranded if other nations decide to pull the plug.
Andrew Ng prioritizes Indian AI training
Ng recommends India use open-weight AI models, which anyone can download and run without outside help.
He also supports blending homegrown innovation with global best practices, like open-source software that keeps working no matter who made it.
Plus, he stresses investing in education so more people can learn how to build and use AI: "There is a lot India could do, but if I had to prioritize one thing, it would be training people and giving them the skills to build, use, and understand AI."