Andrew Ng warns against chatbots for schoolwork at NDTV summit
Technology
AI expert Andrew Ng thinks we should be careful about using chatbots for schoolwork.
Speaking at the NDTV World Summit, he said these tools can actually make it harder for students to think for themselves, especially as more people start relying on generative AI in class.
Study: AI cuts exam scores 17%
Ng pointed out a study showing that while using AI might boost homework grades, it led to 17% worse exam results.
He's worried that leaning too much on AI could leave students less prepared and lacking key problem-solving skills.
He also called for schools to update how they teach, so students learn to use tech wisely instead of letting it do all the work.