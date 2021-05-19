OnePlus halts Android 12 beta after update bricks 9-series devices

OnePlus has halted the release of the latest Android 12 beta update after the firmware bricked several 9-series devices. According to the reports, several users of the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro models were unable to use their handsets after installing the beta update. Following the feedback, the company has temporarily pulled down the Android 12 beta build. Here are more details.

What does bricking mean and how to prevent it?

As the name suggests, bricking means that your device has metaphorically turned into a brick. It becomes non-functional due to a faulty firmware. In the current scenario, you can avoid facing this issue by unlocking your device's bootloader before installing the beta build. It will help you get past the setup process where the device verifies your old Google account for factory reset protection.

Already bricked your phone? Here's how to fix it

If you have already installed the Android 12 beta build and your OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro smartphone has been bricked, you can fix it with an EDL (Emergency Download Mode) restore using a Qualcomm chipset-level flash.

OnePlus 9 duo offers a 120Hz AMOLED screen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro feature a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The former bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED screen, while the Pro variant flaunts a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display. They offer a 120Hz screen refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,300-nits of brightness.

The handsets boast of a 50MP ultra-wide camera

The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are equipped with a Hasselblad-branded camera system. The vanilla model offers a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) monochrome camera. The 9 Pro has a similar camera arrangement but with an additional 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, they have a 16MP (f/2.4) snapper.

They are powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They run on Android 11-based OxygenOS 11 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. The 9 Pro also supports 50W wireless fast-charging. For connectivity, they offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and a Type-C port.