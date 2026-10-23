Android 17 adds app bubbles for up to 5 apps
Technology
Android 17 just dropped a cool new feature called app bubbles, letting you keep up to five apps floating over whatever else you're doing.
No more flipping back and forth: just tap a bubble to access an app as a floating bubble/icon.
This used to be only for messaging, but now it works with any app you want, making it way quicker to get things done.
App bubbles live on Pixel phones
Right now, app bubbles are live on Google Pixel phones (will come to other manufacturers over time).
To try it out, just long press your favorite app's icon and pick the Bubble option. It'll pop up as an icon that you can move around your home screen.
Samsung users can use Smart Pop-Up View for something similar.