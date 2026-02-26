Android 17 Beta 1 is here: How to install
Google just rolled out Android 17 Beta 1, moving from the old Developer Previews to a faster Canary program for quicker updates.
This beta is all about smoother performance, better camera controls, smarter connectivity, and making apps work seamlessly on big screens.
If you've got a Pixel 6 or newer, you can try it now.
Key highlights of the update
When an app targets Android 17 (API level 37) and runs on large screens (sw >= 600dp), it can no longer opt out of orientation or resizing — games and smaller screens are exempt.
The update also brings smoother performance thanks to improved memory management, plus camera upgrades that let you switch modes without annoying freezes.
You'll notice tweaks like a customizable search bar, a removable At a Glance widget, and an updated volume panel—small things that make daily use feel fresher.
Stable version release expected in a few months
Android 17 Beta 1 is just the start—Google hasn't given a precise release month for the stable version.
Expect more design changes and features as they keep refining things for an even better Android experience.