Android 17 Beta 1 is here: How to install

Key highlights of the update

When an app targets Android 17 (API level 37) and runs on large screens (sw >= 600dp), it can no longer opt out of orientation or resizing — games and smaller screens are exempt.

The update also brings smoother performance thanks to improved memory management, plus camera upgrades that let you switch modes without annoying freezes.

You'll notice tweaks like a customizable search bar, a removable At a Glance widget, and an updated volume panel—small things that make daily use feel fresher.