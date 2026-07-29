Android 17 beta reaches Motorola Edge 60 Pro in India
Technology
Motorola just dropped the Android 17 beta update for Edge 60 Pro users in India, bringing some cool upgrades.
You'll now see a Live Updates feature that works like Apple's Dynamic Island, plus fresh icons for Wi-Fi, battery, and network.
There's also Moto AI Qira (an AI-powered assistant) and more ways to tweak your phone's look and controls.
Build A171VVH.16 adds icons haptics slider
The update is about 5GB (build A171VVH.16) and adds tinted home screen icons, better haptics, and a new volume slider.
The Live Updates now pop up around the camera cutout for that Dynamic Island vibe.
Early users say their phones do get a bit warmer after updating.