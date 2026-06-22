Android 17 enables Pixel phones to support LHDC v5 codec
Technology
Android 17 just dropped, and Pixel phones now support the LHDC v5 codec, meaning you can finally get higher-quality wireless sound on earbuds like Nothing and OnePlus.
Until now, Pixels were limited to codecs like AAC, LDAC, and SBC, so this is a solid upgrade if you care about crisp tunes.
LHDC v5 available in developer options
To try it out, head to Settings > System > Developer Options > Bluetooth Audio Codec and pick LHDC v5.
Some earbuds may need their app's hi-res audio setting switched on too.
For the best vibe, stream high-res tracks from places like Apple Music (up to 24-bit/96 kHz).