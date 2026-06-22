Android 17 enables Pixel phones to support LHDC v5 codec Technology Jun 22, 2026

Android 17 just dropped, and Pixel phones now support the LHDC v5 codec, meaning you can finally get higher-quality wireless sound on earbuds like Nothing and OnePlus.

Until now, Pixels were limited to codecs like AAC, LDAC, and SBC, so this is a solid upgrade if you care about crisp tunes.