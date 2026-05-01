Android 17 prioritizes privacy with verified financial calls rollout
Android 17 is expected to bring security and privacy front and center this time.
The coolest new trick? "Verified financial calls." So now, when your bank calls, Android checks with the bank's app to make sure it's legit before letting the call through.
No more guessing if it's really your bank or a scammer.
This feature will initially roll out on devices running Android 11 or later with banks like Revolut, Itau, and Nubank.
Android 17 tightens device security
There's also smarter AI keeping an eye out for shady app behavior (think silent launches or sneaky SMS forwarding) right on your device.
Lost your phone? The upgraded "Mark as lost" lets you lock things down with biometrics and block Wi-Fi and Quick Settings access until you get it back.
Plus, privacy tweaks mean apps can only see contacts you pick (not your whole list), and a new location indicator shows exactly when apps are checking where you are.