Android 17 prioritizes privacy with verified financial calls rollout

Android 17 tightens device security

There's also smarter AI keeping an eye out for shady app behavior (think silent launches or sneaky SMS forwarding) right on your device.

Lost your phone? The upgraded "Mark as lost" lets you lock things down with biometrics and block Wi-Fi and Quick Settings access until you get it back.

Plus, privacy tweaks mean apps can only see contacts you pick (not your whole list), and a new location indicator shows exactly when apps are checking where you are.