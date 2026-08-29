Android 17 QPR2 Beta 4 adds customizable status bar controls
Technology
Android 17 QPR2 Beta 4 rolled out, and now you can finally control exactly what shows up on your status bar.
Head to Settings > System > Status bar (or Settings > Notifications) to try it out: no digging around required.
Three icon options and consolidated toggles
You get three options for notification icons: show all, only priority ones (that's the default), or none at all.
Plus, toggles for system icons like Mute, Vibrate, and Battery percentage are now in one spot for easier access.
It's a small update that makes personalizing your Android feel a lot simpler.