Android 17 QPR2 Beta 4 brings Pixel features and fixes

This beta tackles overheating, random reboots, Face Unlock issues in low light, and glitches with gesture navigation.

You'll also notice better dark mode visibility, a new Notification intelligence menu, and a fix for a System UI visual inconsistency where turning off the screen from the home screen triggered a plain fade instead of the power-button screen-off animation.

The stable version is expected in December, so not long to wait for everyone to get these upgrades!