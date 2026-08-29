Android 17 QPR2 Beta 4 brings Pixel features and fixes
Android 17 QPR2 Beta 4 for compatible Pixel devices, rolling out fresh features and important bug fixes.
Highlights include a new Voice Broadcast tile, smarter notification controls, and new badges in Wallpaper & style.
The update also sets the stage for the upcoming Pixel 11 series.
QPR2 beta fixes overheating and reboots
This beta tackles overheating, random reboots, Face Unlock issues in low light, and glitches with gesture navigation.
You'll also notice better dark mode visibility, a new Notification intelligence menu, and a fix for a System UI visual inconsistency where turning off the screen from the home screen triggered a plain fade instead of the power-button screen-off animation.
The stable version is expected in December, so not long to wait for everyone to get these upgrades!