Android 17 QPR2 Canary lets Pixel users rearrange Quick Settings
Technology
Android 17 QPR2 just landed in the Canary build, giving Pixel users a fresh way to personalize their Quick Settings.
You can now rearrange the main elements (brightness bar, tiles, and media player) for a setup that fits your style.
Android 17 QPR2 should launch in December 2026.
New 'Layout' tab offers 6 configurations
Tap the pencil icon in Quick Settings to find the new "Layout" tab.
Here, you can organize those three features into six different configurations, like moving the media player above tiles or shifting the brightness bar to the bottom.
While you can't remove these elements, this update makes your phone feel more like yours.