Android Auto's Gemini bug traps voice calls in prompt loop
Technology
Android Auto's latest Gemini issue has a frustrating bug: when you try to make a call with your voice, the system just keeps asking who it is that you want to call or send a message to (and never actually dials).
This is especially tough for anyone who counts on hands-free calling and texting while driving.
People have been sharing their struggles on Google's forums.
Android Auto bug started October 2026
The bug started popping up in early October 2026 and affects all kinds of devices, not just one phone or Android Auto build.
Some folks have also noticed calls answering automatically, but the main problem is still the endless voice prompt loop.
Google updates Android Auto and Gemini pretty regularly, so a fix will likely land soon.