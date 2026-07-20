Android flaw lets hackers use Gemini AI to bypass PIN
Technology
A major Android lock screen flaw means hackers can use Gemini AI to get around your PIN, but only if they have your phone in hand and know the right button tricks.
This could let someone send messages or access information without unlocking your device, especially if you leave it unattended in public.
Google says patch arriving this week
Google says a security patch will land within the week.
Until it arrives, keep your phone close and don't leave it lying around.