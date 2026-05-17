Android launches pause point with a 10-second pause before apps
Android has introduced Pause Point for Android, a feature that adds a 10-second pause before certain apps open.
The idea is to give you a moment to decide if you really want to dive in, helping cut down on mindless scrolling.
Sophie Sanders from Google said it's all about building healthier phone habits.
Pause Point offers gentle alternatives
Instead of blocking apps outright, Pause Point offers gentle alternatives during the wait, like breathing exercises, timers, or even your favorite photos.
You can also get suggestions for audiobooks if you want a quick distraction.
If you're tempted to skip the pause, disabling it means restarting your phone, which makes you think twice.
Pause Point joins Android well-being tools
Pause Point joins Android's suite of digital well-being tools like screen time tracking and focus modes.