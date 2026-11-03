Android Microsoft Authenticator backups shift to Google One January 2027
Technology
Heads up, Android users: Starting January 2027, Microsoft Authenticator will only back up your codes and passwords through Google One, not your Microsoft account anymore.
If you use the app for logging into accounts, you'll need to switch on Microsoft Authenticator in your Google One backup settings to keep things running smoothly.
Enable Microsoft Authenticator in Google One
To set this up, just enable Microsoft Authenticator in your Google One backup settings on your Android device.