Android now backs up local documents automatically to Google Drive

To get started, head to Settings > Accounts and backup > Google Backup.

You'll see a new "Documents" section alongside Photos and videos. You can kick off backups manually or set them for nightly syncs.

Just make sure you've got the latest Google Play services (26.26).

Your files are encrypted for security, but keep in mind that edits on one device won't show up elsewhere, and these backups count toward your Google storage limit.

If you turn off the feature later, your uploaded files stay safe in Drive.